KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

06-09-13-23-46, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(six, nine, thirteen, twenty-three, forty-six; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.38 million

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2-8-7

(two, eight, seven)

4-5-3

(four, five, three)

02-03-05-24-28, Cash Ball: 15

(two, three, five, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $275,000

Red Balls: 4-24, White Balls: 8-09

(Red Balls: four, twenty-four; White Balls: eight, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

05-18-33-43-65, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(five, eighteen, thirty-three, forty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million