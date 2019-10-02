Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 7-21, White Balls: 6-21

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

