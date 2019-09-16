Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 6-10, White Balls: 2-14
(Red Balls: six, ten; White Balls: two, fourteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 6-10, White Balls: 2-14
(Red Balls: six, ten; White Balls: two, fourteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Super Kansas Cash' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments