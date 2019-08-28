Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
10-11-15-46-52, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(ten, eleven, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
3-0-8
(three, zero, eight)
0-6-0
(zero, six, zero)
02-03-15-23-26, Cash Ball: 12
(two, three, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $1.09 million
Red Balls: 21-22, White Balls: 8-13
(Red Balls: twenty-one, twenty-two; White Balls: eight, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
09-32-37-41-56, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 10
(nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one, fifty-six; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: ten)
