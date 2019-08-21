KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

09-25-31-34-37, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(nine, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

4-5-8

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(four, five, eight)

5-3-7

(five, three, seven)

01-10-27-28-30, Cash Ball: 25

(one, ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.01 million

Red Balls: 3-18, White Balls: 3-07

(Red Balls: three, eighteen; White Balls: three, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

12-21-22-29-32, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)