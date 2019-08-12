Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 8-11, White Balls: 5-10
(Red Balls: eight, eleven; White Balls: five, ten)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 8-11, White Balls: 5-10
(Red Balls: eight, eleven; White Balls: five, ten)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments