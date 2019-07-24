KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3-1-9

(three, one, nine)

8-9-0

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(eight, nine, zero)

04-06-12-17-22, Cash Ball: 13

(four, six, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two; Cash Ball: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $745,000

Red Balls: 16-22, White Balls: 11-15

(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-two; White Balls: eleven, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

22-29-35-53-56, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)