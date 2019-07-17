KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

1-1-8

(one, one, eight)

04-09-15-18-23, Cash Ball: 14

(four, nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three; Cash Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

Red Balls: 6-20, White Balls: 23-25

(Red Balls: six, twenty; White Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

19-43-47-60-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, forty-three, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-eight; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)