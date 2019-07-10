Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
16-22-32-36-42, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
9-5-8
(nine, five, eight)
8-0-5
(eight, zero, five)
04-11-14-20-26, Cash Ball: 22
(four, eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $620,000
Red Balls: 18-25, White Balls: 15-17
(Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-five; White Balls: fifteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
07-09-26-44-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(seven, nine, twenty-six, forty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
