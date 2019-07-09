Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 4-24, White Balls: 16-22
(Red Balls: four, twenty-four; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-two)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The Kansas Lottery said a Sedgwick County, KS, resident is a millionaire after claiming the $1 million prize for a Powerball ticket sold in December at a Wichita QuikTrip convenience store on South Oliver.
