The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 2-22, White Balls: 8-12

(Red Balls: two, twenty-two; White Balls: eight, twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

¶ Top Prize $22,000.