Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
20-22-43-47-52, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(twenty, twenty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
6-0-2
(six, zero, two)
7-2-4
(seven, two, four)
03-07-14-26-29, Cash Ball: 10
(three, seven, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $585,000
Red Balls: 4-16, White Balls: 3-15
(Red Balls: four, sixteen; White Balls: three, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
04-08-23-46-65, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(four, eight, twenty-three, forty-six, sixty-five; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Comments