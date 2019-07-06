KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

20-22-43-47-52, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(twenty, twenty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

6-0-2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(six, zero, two)

7-2-4

(seven, two, four)

03-07-14-26-29, Cash Ball: 10

(three, seven, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $585,000

Red Balls: 4-16, White Balls: 3-15

(Red Balls: four, sixteen; White Balls: three, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

04-08-23-46-65, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(four, eight, twenty-three, forty-six, sixty-five; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)