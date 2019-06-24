KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-17-21-23-44, Lucky Ball: 2

(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, forty-four; Lucky Ball: two)

3-4-7

(three, four, seven)

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

02-05-20-27-31, Cash Ball: 1

(two, five, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Cash Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $485,000

Red Balls: 17-22, White Balls: 6-08

(Red Balls: seventeen, twenty-two; White Balls: six, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Estimated jackpot: $122 million