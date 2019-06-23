Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 3-20, White Balls: 2-08

(Red Balls: three, twenty; White Balls: two, eight)

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

