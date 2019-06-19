Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 3-21, White Balls: 4-13
(Red Balls: three, twenty-one; White Balls: four, thirteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 3-21, White Balls: 4-13
(Red Balls: three, twenty-one; White Balls: four, thirteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Super Kansas Cash' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments