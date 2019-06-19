KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3-7-8

(three, seven, eight)

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

03-04-21-30-32, Cash Ball: 15

(three, four, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two; Cash Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

Red Balls: 3-21, White Balls: 4-13

(Red Balls: three, twenty-one; White Balls: four, thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

04-18-21-26-38, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(four, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)