KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-25-29-40-47, Lucky Ball: 8
(three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)
9-4-6
(nine, four, six)
7-5-7
(seven, five, seven)
03-06-08-24-29, Cash Ball: 19
(three, six, eight, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $435,000
Red Balls: 21-25, White Balls: 1-10
(Red Balls: twenty-one, twenty-five; White Balls: one, ten)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Estimated jackpot: $92 million
