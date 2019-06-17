KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-25-29-40-47, Lucky Ball: 8

(three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)

9-4-6

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(nine, four, six)

7-5-7

(seven, five, seven)

03-06-08-24-29, Cash Ball: 19

(three, six, eight, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $435,000

Red Balls: 21-25, White Balls: 1-10

(Red Balls: twenty-one, twenty-five; White Balls: one, ten)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $92 million