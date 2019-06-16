Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 4-18, White Balls: 6-19

(Red Balls: four, eighteen; White Balls: six, nineteen)

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

  Comments  