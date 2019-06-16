Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 4-18, White Balls: 6-19
(Red Balls: four, eighteen; White Balls: six, nineteen)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
