Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 1-25, White Balls: 2-21

(Red Balls: one, twenty-five; White Balls: two, twenty-one)

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

  Comments  