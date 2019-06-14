Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:

Red Balls: 16-22, White Balls: 7-25

(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, twenty-five)

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

  Comments  