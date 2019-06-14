Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 16-22, White Balls: 7-25
(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, twenty-five)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 16-22, White Balls: 7-25
(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, twenty-five)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments