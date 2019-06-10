Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:
Red Balls: 13-24, White Balls: 5-06
(Red Balls: thirteen, twenty-four; White Balls: five, six)
¶ Top Prize $22,000.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game.
Comments