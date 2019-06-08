Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
14-24-37-38-48, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)
7-7-7
(seven, seven, seven)
8-7-8
(eight, seven, eight)
05-20-24-26-32, Cash Ball: 3
(five, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $365,000
Red Balls: 2-21, White Balls: 14-17
(Red Balls: two, twenty-one; White Balls: fourteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
09-13-42-48-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirteen, forty-two, forty-eight, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
