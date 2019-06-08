KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

14-24-37-38-48, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

7-7-7

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(seven, seven, seven)

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

05-20-24-26-32, Cash Ball: 3

(five, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $365,000

Red Balls: 2-21, White Balls: 14-17

(Red Balls: two, twenty-one; White Balls: fourteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

09-13-42-48-60, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(nine, thirteen, forty-two, forty-eight, sixty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)