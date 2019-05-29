KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

05-07-27-45-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5

(five, seven, twenty-seven, forty-five, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

02-05-06-12-31, Cash Ball: 10

(two, five, six, twelve, thirty-one; Cash Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $295,000

Red Balls: 5-14, White Balls: 17-19

(Red Balls: five, fourteen; White Balls: seventeen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $444 million

03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(three, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $325 million