Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
05-07-27-45-48, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 5
(five, seven, twenty-seven, forty-five, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: five)
4-7-0
(four, seven, zero)
1-8-9
(one, eight, nine)
02-05-06-12-31, Cash Ball: 10
(two, five, six, twelve, thirty-one; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $295,000
Red Balls: 5-14, White Balls: 17-19
(Red Balls: five, fourteen; White Balls: seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $444 million
03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(three, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, sixty-one; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
