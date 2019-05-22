Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto America’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-02-08-11-35, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(one, two, eight, eleven, thirty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
01-02-08-11-35, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(one, two, eight, eleven, thirty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
KS Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments