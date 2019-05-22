Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto America’ game

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:

01-02-08-11-35, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3

