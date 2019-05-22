Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-02-08-11-35, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(one, two, eight, eleven, thirty-five; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
4-6-6
(four, six, six)
04-05-18-22-25, Cash Ball: 6
(four, five, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Cash Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
Red Balls: 7-13, White Balls: 21-23
(Red Balls: seven, thirteen; White Balls: twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $393 million
07-10-20-44-57, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(seven, ten, twenty, forty-four, fifty-seven; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
