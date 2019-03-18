Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

March 18, 2019 10:04 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-11-24-27-39, Lucky Ball: 14

(three, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)

1-0-4

(one, zero, four)

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

10-13-28-29-30, Cash Ball: 1

(ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty; Cash Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $5.99 million

Red Balls: 4-19, White Balls: 8-15

(Red Balls: four, nineteen; White Balls: eight, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

