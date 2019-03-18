KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-11-24-27-39, Lucky Ball: 14
(three, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
1-0-4
(one, zero, four)
3-2-1
(three, two, one)
10-13-28-29-30, Cash Ball: 1
(ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty; Cash Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $5.99 million
Red Balls: 4-19, White Balls: 8-15
(Red Balls: four, nineteen; White Balls: eight, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
