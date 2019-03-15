Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-0-7
(two, zero, seven)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-0-7
(two, zero, seven)
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita EagleSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments