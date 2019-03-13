Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

March 13, 2019 10:14 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

05-12-16-26-30, Cash Ball: 19

(five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty; Cash Ball: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $5.89 million

Red Balls: 11-22, White Balls: 4-22

(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: four, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

18-36-45-47-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

