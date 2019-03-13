KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
6-0-7
(six, zero, seven)
05-12-16-26-30, Cash Ball: 19
(five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $5.89 million
Red Balls: 11-22, White Balls: 4-22
(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: four, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
18-36-45-47-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
