KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
9-0-7
(nine, zero, seven)
7-7-3
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
(seven, seven, three)
06-08-26-28-30, Cash Ball: 2
(six, eight, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $5.74 million
Red Balls: 3-11, White Balls: 10-14
(Red Balls: three, eleven; White Balls: ten, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
06-10-21-35-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(six, ten, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
Comments