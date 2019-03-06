Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

March 06, 2019 10:13 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

7-7-3

(seven, seven, three)

06-08-26-28-30, Cash Ball: 2

(six, eight, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.74 million

Red Balls: 3-11, White Balls: 10-14

(Red Balls: three, eleven; White Balls: ten, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

06-10-21-35-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(six, ten, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

