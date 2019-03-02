Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

March 02, 2019 10:59 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-10-15-26-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 2

(two, ten, fifteen, twenty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: two)

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

05-17-19-28-32, Cash Ball: 5

(five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Cash Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $5.65 million

Red Balls: 13-15, White Balls: 17-18

(Red Balls: thirteen, fifteen; White Balls: seventeen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

01-19-25-27-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

  Comments  