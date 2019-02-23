Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

February 23, 2019 10:14 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-2-4

(six, two, four)

6-6-1

(six, six, one)

02-07-16-19-29, Cash Ball: 10

(two, seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million

Red Balls: 6-25, White Balls: 8-10

(Red Balls: six, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, ten)

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

04-06-14-20-32, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(four, six, fourteen, twenty, thirty-two; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

