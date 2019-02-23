KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
6-6-1
(six, six, one)
02-07-16-19-29, Cash Ball: 10
(two, seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million
Red Balls: 6-25, White Balls: 8-10
(Red Balls: six, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, ten)
Estimated jackpot: $245 million
04-06-14-20-32, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(four, six, fourteen, twenty, thirty-two; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
