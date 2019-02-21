Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-8-5
(five, eight, five)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-8-5
(five, eight, five)
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
KS Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita EagleSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments