KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-3-5
(seven, three, five)
4-8-1
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
(four, eight, one)
06-18-21-23-32, Cash Ball: 14
(six, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two; Cash Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $5.45 million
Red Balls: 1-12, White Balls: 8-26
(Red Balls: one, twelve; White Balls: eight, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
27-49-50-51-52, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(twenty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Comments