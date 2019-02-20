Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

February 20, 2019 10:15 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

7-3-5

(seven, three, five)

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

06-18-21-23-32, Cash Ball: 14

(six, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two; Cash Ball: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $5.45 million

Red Balls: 1-12, White Balls: 8-26

(Red Balls: one, twelve; White Balls: eight, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

27-49-50-51-52, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(twenty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

