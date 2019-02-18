Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-1-8
(five, one, eight)
KS Lottery.
