KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
16-18-35-36-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(sixteen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
9-7-6
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(nine, seven, six)
5-9-9
(five, nine, nine)
09-16-27-28-31, Cash Ball: 10
(nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $4.1 million
Red Balls: 3-23, White Balls: 9-20
(Red Balls: three, twenty-three; White Balls: nine, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $284 million
08-38-43-52-55, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(eight, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
Comments