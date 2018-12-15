Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

December 15, 2018 10:46 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

16-18-35-36-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(sixteen, eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

9-7-6

(nine, seven, six)

5-9-9

(five, nine, nine)

09-16-27-28-31, Cash Ball: 10

(nine, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Cash Ball: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $4.1 million

Red Balls: 3-23, White Balls: 9-20

(Red Balls: three, twenty-three; White Balls: nine, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $284 million

08-38-43-52-55, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(eight, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)

