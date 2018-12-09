Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

December 09, 2018 12:10 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

08-19-24-31-41, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(eight, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-one; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $12.42 million

1-3-6

(one, three, six)

9-7-6

(nine, seven, six)

11-12-14-16-26, Cash Ball: 12

(eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $3.98 million

Red Balls: 3-05, White Balls: 14-21

(Red Balls: three, five; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

14-32-34-46-61, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $217 million

