KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
08-19-24-31-41, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(eight, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-one; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $12.42 million
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
9-7-6
(nine, seven, six)
11-12-14-16-26, Cash Ball: 12
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-six; Cash Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $3.98 million
Red Balls: 3-05, White Balls: 14-21
(Red Balls: three, five; White Balls: fourteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $245 million
14-32-34-46-61, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $217 million
Comments