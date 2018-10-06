Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game

The Associated Press

October 06, 2018 09:38 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Super Kansas Cash" game were:

01-11-15-24-28, Cash Ball: 9

(one, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.87 million

