Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

October 03, 2018 10:09 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-5-4

(one, five, four)

0-1-2

(zero, one, two)

15-18-22-30-31, Cash Ball: 23

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.83 million

Red Balls: 3-14, White Balls: 2-17

(Red Balls: three, fourteen; White Balls: two, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

41-53-59-63-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

