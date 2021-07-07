Roger Cornish, KWCH anchor who spent 41 years with station, dies at 66

Beloved Wichita anchorman Roger Cornish died Wednesday at age 66.

Cornish, who worked for KWCH-TV Channel 12 for 41 years, succumbed to liver disease, according to his longtime station.

Cornish told The Eagle when he retired in 2018 that his job was the only one he “really ever wanted to do.” His father was on the staff when KWCH went on air in 1953, and both his wife and son worked there for stints.

Cornish started as a camera operator in 1972 at just 17. Throughout his career, he climbed the ranks from producer to reporter to anchor.

Upon his retirement, Cornish estimated that he had been a part of roughly 23,000 newscasts.