Education
ACT and SAT scores no longer considered for admission or merit-based scholarships at KU
Students applying to the University of Kansas will no longer need standardized test scores for admission or merit-based scholarships.
In a post to Twitter Thursday, the KU admissions office announced that automatic scholarships would be based solely on student grade point average.
The change follows a Kansas Board of Regents vote in March that allowed KU to remove some standardized testing requirements from admissions decisions.
KU’s announcement follows decisions by schools nationwide, including the 23-campus California State University, to drop standardized testing as an admission requirement.
At KU, students will now be able to gain admission with a minimum 3.25 GPA in high school or a 2.0 GPA combined with an ACT score of at least 21.
The university’s five merit-based scholarships, ranging from $8,000 to $16,000 per-year for out-of-state students and $1,000 to $5,000 per-year for in-state students, will be based entirely on high school GPA.
In previous years, merit-based scholarships required GPAs and standardized test scores.
The changes are effective for students applying to start at KU in Fall 2022.
A spokesperson for KU did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment.
In a request to alter admission guidelines in March, KU officials pointed to national trends as well as the closing of ACT and SAT test sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For years, some advocates have pushed for an end to standardized testing, arguing it disadvantages minority and low-income applicants.
