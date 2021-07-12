Seniors can no longer audit WSU classes for free after university implements new fees

Wichita State will start charging fees to Kansas residents 60 and older who choose to audit classes. File photo

Starting this fall, Kansas residents 60 and older can no longer audit Wichita State classes for free.

Like tuition-paying students, senior auditors will now be charged a fee for every class they take, ranging from roughly $8 a credit hour for liberal arts and science courses to around $68 a credit hour for business courses. Most WSU courses are three credit hours.

The Kansas Board of Regents policy states that senior auditors at state universities should be exempt from paying tuition and fees, except under specific circumstances.

“The board’s policy does prohibit charging [auditors] tuition and fees that are required of every student,” Regents spokesperson Matt Keith said.

“But if there’s a course-specific fee, the university may decide to charge them for that under board policy.”

In a July letter from WSU to previous senior auditors, the university outlines “a sample” of new charges, noting that fees will vary by course and be charged to both students and auditors.

Liberal Arts & Sciences Courses (history, psychology, sociology, etc.) = $7.75 per credit hour

Fine Arts (music, art and design, dance, etc.) = $39 per credit hour

Business (accounting, management, etc.) = $68 per credit hour

Health Professions (public health science, nursing, etc.) = $20 per credit hour

The university does not mention fees associated with the colleges of Engineering or Applied Studies.

“Our goal is to provide the best education and innovation to our customers, and we feel very grateful when our customers appreciate and show their support to WSU,” the letter states.

Donna Perline, whose husband Marty has been an economics professor at WSU for 56 years, is a regular senior auditor. In 2019, the couple announced that they plan to leave the bulk of their estate to WSU as an endowment to fund scholarships in economics, fine arts and other fields.

Donna Perline is currently auditing a water fitness class and plans to audit another course on the Holocaust in film this August.

“I took a fine arts class online during the pandemic, and I didn’t pay anything for that,” Perline said. “That was on Zoom, which I loved. That was great. And would I pay $39 a credit hour for it? Now that I’ve experienced it, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend that to anybody.”

She said she hopes the new charges don’t discourage seniors from auditing classes.

“I think it would depend on the class you’re taking,” she said. “For example, if you take a liberal arts class, it’s costing you $7.75 a credit hour. Most people probably only take one or two classes at the most. So if you’re taking two three-hour classes, you multiply $7.75 by six, it’s less than $50.

“I think the only ones that might get into problems are the ones that are starting to get pretty high, like $68 per credit hour for the College of Business.”

Perline said there was a time at least 15 years ago when senior auditors were required to pay fees, but doing so had its perks.

“If you paid that fee and you audited a class, you could use the Heskett at no charge and you also could get basketball tickets — student basketball tickets,” Perline said.

In an email to The Eagle, WSU Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Shirley Lefever said the new course-specific fees “will go toward supporting instructional costs associated with learning in each of those disciplines.”

WSU announced in June that tuition will remain flat for the upcoming school year. The university also restructured its fee model, eliminating the $97.25 online fee but hiking other mandatory fees by $13 a credit hour and giving colleges the freedom to implement additional fees at their own discretion.

“These increased fees will be paid by all students, including senior citizens who audit classes,” Lefever said.

Courses in WSU’s Lifelong Learning program are still free to seniors 60 and older who apply by Sept. 8.