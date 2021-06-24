KS Board of Regents held tuition flat. They want student governments to do same with fees

The University of Kansas in Lawrence. The Kansas Board of Regents rejected student proposals for fee increases. Associated Press file photo

After three years of insisting Kansas colleges hold tuition flat, the Kansas Board of Regents wants student governments to hold the line as well.

Student governments in Kansas set required student fees and distribute the funds to a variety of services including student clubs, mental health services and the student health center. Fee proposals, like tuition, require approval from the state board.

After allowing students to raise fees in prior years, the regents voted last week to reject a roughly $31 per student per semester increase at the University of Kansas, a $4 hike at Wichita State University and $8 at Pittsburg State University.

While some board members say this decision promotes fiscal responsibility at state universities, students argue they’ve indiscriminately cut off student services and ignored the work put into developing proposals.

“We’re asking the universities to make hard decisions and hold tuition flat. I would expect the same of students,” said board member Jon Rolph during the meeting.

In a letter to the board Wednesday night, KU’s Student Senate urged the board to rethink their strategy moving forward.

“How do you intend to maintain a functioning university which is bleeding funds from every corner?” the letter asked. “How can students pay less fees if the State is reducing our budgets by the millions, while still trying to remain operational?”

Universities saw a base 2.5% budget cut in the Legislature’s approved budget this year.

Like tuition, required fees for student services have risen substantially over the years. Without the requested increase, students at KU will be required to pay $527.95 each semester starting in August.

In the 2011-2012 school year the fee was $428.95. In 2005, the first year of available data, it was $294.50.

Students who set these fees, however, say they are not the same thing as rising tuition costs.

“This money directly impacts students,” said Zachary James, the student body treasurer at Wichita State. “All the free things that students get goes through student fees.”

Hammad Hussein, the Treasurer of the KU Student Senate, said KU’s proposed increase was intended to enhance funding to the student mental health center, provide pay increases to student workers, cover the cost of maintenance at the KU Student Union and provide extra funds to the campus health center, which saw less income in 2020 due to COVID-19.

To accommodate the needed increase in other area of campus, the KU Student Senate voted Wednesday to reduce funding to campus mental health services in a year where they had hoped to infuse more cash into the program following the pandemic.

“The new (proposal) basically takes away from other campus entities to make sure we’re able to keep one, our healthcare center, alive,” Hussein said.

Mark Hutton, a member of the board of regents, said he was particularly opposed to charging students more for health services because he believed those organizations could be doing more to ensure payment for services from insurance companies.

“We’re pretty late to the game and that’s been a disservice to our students,” Hutton said.

The board will review and approve or reject the student’s new proposals in July.

Rep. Brandon Woodard, a Lenexa Democrat and ranking minority member on the Higher Education Budget Committee, said the board had done to student governments what they complained the Legislature does to them.

“The Board of Regents gets frustrated that the state is covering about a fifth of the cost of higher education yet they act like majority shareholders,” said Woodard, a former student body vice president at KU and current university employee.

“So I would ask them to look in the mirror when they are making decisions that overstep the governing authority of those they are supposed to govern.”