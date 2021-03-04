Gov. Kelly suggests longer school days, summer programs to help students after COVID

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, the first governor in the U.S. to send all students home during the coronavirus pandemic, said Thursday that school districts should prepare for longer school days and expanded summer programs to help students make up for lost time.

“While this has not been a lost year, we know that there have been some kids who have fallen behind a bit and really do need enhanced services, either through a robust summer program, extended school hours, tutoring, after-school enrichment programs, whatever they might be,” Kelly said. “I think we really need — I think we’re morally obligated, actually — to invest heavily in that to make up some of the loss that did occur.”

Kelly’s comments came during a roundtable discussion with teachers and other district officials at Northeast Magnet High School, an art, science and law magnet in a northeast Wichita suburb and one of the top public schools in the state.

Stan Reeser, president of the Wichita School Board, told Kelly that the board is ready to get students back in classrooms as soon as possible as COVID-19 cases drop statewide.

“The reason why we are wanting to do that and the reason why we want to move in that direction is because we need to evaluate where we are,” Reeser said. “And that evaluation includes academically, mentally, socially, and we’re also including a very robust summer program so we can do that type of evaluation and to get ready for this post-COVID environment that hopefully we will have in the fall.”

Kelly, a Democrat, has been heavily criticized by the Legislature for her administration’s response to COVID-19, including her decision to close schools to in-person learning last March. On Wednesday, the Kansas Senate passed a bill that would require the state’s public school districts to offer in-person classes to all students by March 26, the end of spring break.

Reeser said he expects 55% of teachers at Wichita Public Schools to be fully vaccinated by spring break, far below the 75-80% immunization rate required for herd immunity, according to nation’s top infectious disease experts. The district had administered 3,700 first doses of the vaccine as of Thursday. USD 259 has roughly 9,000 employees, including substitute teachers.

‘We were never closed’

While most of the political fighting over schools has focused on closures, Reeser, the Wichita School Board president, said he has been trying to remind people that schools never stopped working.

“We have been trying to get the word out that we were never closed,” Reeser told Kelly. “We are open for business. Education is flowing, from last March until this very moment, as you saw in our classrooms today.”

Kelly said a more “robust summer program” would help students catch up. “I’ve been really pushing for that,” she said. “Unless something goes wrong, we should be getting a fair chunk of change from the feds to help us through this recovery.”

The governor said the summer programs would ideally be targeted to address any areas where students have fallen behind.

“Each kid’s going to have their own individual set of deficits, and they’re going to need an individualized approach,” Kelly said. “So I’m optimistic that we will get enough funding from the federal government that will allow us to do the enhanced learning in the way that they really make a difference.”

A challenge

Dan Manion, a counselor at Northeast, said the social and emotional effects of the pandemic on students haven’t been fully realized.

“High school students thrive on social contact,” he said. “They are those types of creatures, and that’s been changed dramatically.”

Manion said remote learning also limits how teachers can identify problems students may be having.

“It’s been a challenge, the contact that teachers normally would have every day with a student — you know, shaking their hand, saying ‘Hi,’ just simple things,” he said. “And then looking and seeing from their face that something’s wrong.”

“I know our teachers are doing everything that they can to connect with the students, but it’s different,” he said. “It’s not the same as in-person.”

Brad Schuetz, who teaches chemistry and engineering at Northeast, characterized 2020 and 2021 school years as “a lesson in cooperative learning.” Despite the difficulties, Schuetz said students have been resilient.

“Because most of the time, there is an issue with some of the software that we’re using, it’s the students that figure it out,” he said. “And then they share it with everybody else.”