Wichita offers back to school resources for families and students

The Wichita Eagle

With the start of school rapidly approaching, the City is reminding families of their school resources.

Wichita Public Schools start Wednesday, and Wichita Transit is offering a Free Ride week during the first week of school.

Orchard Park’s recreation center, 4808 W. 9th, offers a free after-school program for students with working parents. The program offers help with homework, supervised activities and “a safe place to go after school,” said Elyse Mohler, assistant strategic communications director for the city.

The program starts Wednesday and runs from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday. The program is offered for students ages 6 to 13.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kids Konnection is another city-provided program for students with working parents — offering a full-day camp for students on school holidays, available at Edgemoor (5815 E. 9th St.), Linwood (1901 S. Kansas) and Orchard parks. During the camp, students have access to the park facilities, game rooms and crafts.

The camp runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $22 per child per day, lunch not included. Registration is required and can be done online at www.wichita.gov/ParkandRec/Camps/Pages/KidsKonnection. The 2019 school holidays the camp will be open for are: Oct. 18 and 21, Dec. 20, 23, 26, 27 and 30, and Jan. 2 and 3 2020.

Additionally, Wichita Libraries offer students free wi-fi through public use computers, free test proctoring, access to a free Chromebook while at the Advanced Learning Library near downtown, and access to an online library database with study tools for college admission tests, AP tests and online tutoring.