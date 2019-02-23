Would you stick your hand in a jar of spiders for science? WSU researchers need your help

Your good deed for the year could be blindly sticking your hand into a jar that may or may not have spiders crawling around inside.
Do that and not only will you be helping an doctoral student in psychology at Wichita State University graduate, but you may also be helping legions of anxiety prone people learn to face their fears about all kinds of things.
A doctoral student at WSU is looking for 90 Wichitans to help him with his thesis by participating in a study that includes the possibility of exposure to live spiders.
Kyle Rexer needs “spider fearful individuals” age 18 and over who are mildly to moderately freaked out by the eight legged. Those who scream, shake, hyperventilate or otherwise flee at the sight of a spider need not apply. Their issues are far too serious for this particular study.
Rexer says his goal is to use the data he collects to develop methods people can use to help them deal with situations that make them anxious.
“We hope that it will translate into improving treatment outcomes for even individuals with more general anxiety,” he said.
Rexer, who aspires for a career as a clinical psychologist with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said spiders were an easy choice when he was trying to decide how to spark anxiety in his research subjects. They’re one of the most feared critters, likely because of their reputation — earned or not — for being venomous.
And Rexer gets that fear.
“I wouldn’t say I’m hugely spider fearful,” he said with a laugh. “But I certainly don’t have spiders as pets.”
Rexer is asking potential study participants to first fill out a questionnaire online that will help him determine their level of spider tolerance. It asks people to say, for instance, how often they think about spiders, how often they are on the lookout for spiders and how worried they are that a spider will bite, chase or jump on them.
Does a discovered spider always earn a death sentence? Inspire panic? Cause sweat and rapid heartbeat? All are questions respondents must answer.
So far, Rexer said, he’s been having trouble finding the right participants because most people who answer the survey are way too afraid of spiders to participate in his study. In fact, in the directions to the survey, Rexer reassures respondents that if even thinking about spiders gets them sweaty, it’s okay to skip a question.
If it’s determined that the person is the right degree of spider-phobic, he or she will be invited to come to WSU for the in-person portion of the study. It will start with Rexer teaching the subjects a few different techniques that have shown promise in dealing with anxiety. Participants will be encouraged to use those techniques when they start the scary part.
That’s the next step, and it features a series of jars that participants will be told may or may not have non-venomous spiders inside. They’ll be asked to put their hands in the jars after being warned that the likelihood of a spider actually being in one of the jars increases with every jar they try.
“The spiders are not dangerous, and they can withdraw from the study at any time,” Rexer said.
People who participate can sign up for the chance to win gift cards good for $40 or $80.
No spiders will be harmed during the experiment, promises Robert Zettle, the director of clinical training for WSU’s psychology department and the supervisor of Rexer’s project.
Zettle said he’s had students in the past study the fear of spiders, which is incredibly common. He described his own mother as an arachnophobe, though Zettle himself, upon finding a spider, “escorts them to the front door and shoos them out.”
But if his mother taught him anything it’s that not all people can respond in such a cool manner to the presence of a creepy crawler.
“Some have argued that there may be a little bit of an evolutionary base for our sensitivity around spiders, that it’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said. “Obviously, most spiders are not poisonous, but people can feel like maybe it’s better to be on the safe side and avoid all spiders.”
Want to participate in the spider study? The first step is to gather your courage, carefully check the attic and the dark corners of the basement, then take the screening survey found at http://tinyurl.com/beliefsandexperiences.
