Wichita State offers tour of its South Campus

Wichita State isn’t just building a new mall, it’s also moving into an old one.

Leaders from Wichita State and Wichita Area Technical College, a.k.a. WSU Tech, will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening at the new, 115,000-square-foot location of WSU South, formerly in Derby, which recently moved to the renovated Wichita Mall at 3805 E. Harry.

The building is a satellite campus of Wichita State, Wichita Area Technical College and the main campus for Shocker Studios.

The old mall will house general education classes, technical programs and a degree program in media studies at the campus, which offers a psychology research lab on human factors and virtual reality, a news release about the ribbon cutting says.

There will also be “fun, noncredit classes” with open enrollment offered at the mall campus during the fall and spring semesters, according to a news release from the university.

University leaders will offer remarks and cut the ribbon on the building, marking its grand opening at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. A reception and campus tour will follow at 4:30 p.m.

Shocker Studios is a 35,000-square-foot production facility where Wichita State students can learn and practice video game, film production and recording skills.

The mall campus will include technical school options, like veterinary technician, police science, emergency medical technician, interior design, surgical technician and dental assistant programs.





As part of an affiliation between Wichita Area Technical College and Wichita State, students can now get a degree through “Shocker Pathway,” a 65-credit-hour Associate of Arts program at Wichita State that includes 50 credit hours at WATC and 15 credit hours at Wichita State for $9,376.98. As a comparison, the same degree at Butler Community College requires 60 credit hours and costs around $7,020.