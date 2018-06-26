City had considered pulling SRO funding

Wichita won't be pulling its police officers out of Wichita high schools, but plans to retool the program to make it less about security and more about mentoring and counseling, the city manager said Tuesday.
Rev. Jeff Gannon reacts to the Kansas Supreme Court ruling Monday that a new school funding plan is still inadequate. Gannon is the namesake of the case that says schools don't get enough to provide a quality education.
Wichita Public Schools along with WSU Tech and Textron Aviation announces it will start the state's first aviation technical education pathway. Through the program students will work towards potential jobs in the aviation industry.
Kristal Cutler has been leading the Southeast pep band for six years. Her energy while conducting the band doesn't go unnoticed by opposing fans attending games at the school. Cutler says she hopes her energy brings out the best in her students an
Sudha Tokala, the pharmacist who has been on something of a downtown building buying spree, has purchased another property and is now sharing a small glimpse into her plans for four buildings. (Feb. 8, 2018)
Chase and Annie Koch, the son and daughter-in-law of Koch Industries chief Charles Koch, are getting into the private school business in Wichita, financing a new pre-K-to-12 school on the campus of Wichita State University.
South High teacher David Young is honored by the faculty and student body during an assembly at the school on Friday. Young is a member of the National Guard and is leaving on a year-long deployment this month.