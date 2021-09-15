Wichita pleads for mass shooting gunman to ‘do the right thing’ and turn himself in

More than a week after a gunman opened fire on a Wichita nightclub in a mass shooting that killed a well-known bartender and injured five women, police say they continue to search for the man they think is responsible for the violence.

As of Wednesday there have been no arrests made in the Sept. 7 mass shooting at Old Town’s Enigma Club & Lounge that fatally injured 34-year-old Preston Spencer as he shielded a pregnant cousin from a spray of bullets coming from outside of the building.

Police say 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson has been identified as the gunman. He remained at large Wednesday, despite extensive efforts to find and arrest him.

“Any shooting is bad but especially bad when bystanders are injured or, unfortunately like in this case, killed. WPD officers and detectives are working tirelessly to hold shooting offenders accountable,” Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

“But we need the community’s help and we continue to ask for the community’s help.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Authorities and community leaders also issued a plea for Dawson to turn himself in.

Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens said the police department does not know for sure where Dawson is hiding out, but it has received “sporadic information” indicating he might be in south Wichita.

Police have talked with some of Dawson’s family members, but the contact hasn’t generated any leads, he said.

“Finding Keshawn safely and giving the community that piece of mind is very important to us,” Stephens said during the news conference.

Anyone with information about Dawson’s whereabouts is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4646 or leave an anonymous tip with Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Police last week said Dawson shot through the front glass doors of Enigma Club & Lounge, 351 N. Mosley, after he was escorted out of the club by staff after getting into a fight inside. He returned with a gun around 12:40 a.m. Sept. 7.

Spencer, a father and husband who worked as a bartender and bar manager at a west-side restaurant called Twelve, was at the club with co-workers and family when the gunfire began. He died at a Wichita hospital where he’d been taken for treatment.

Five women, ages 22 to 40, hit by the spray of bullets received non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to being wanted in connection with the shooting, Dawson is also wanted on felony warrants and is prohibited from possession a gun due to prior convictions, Davidson said.

Speaking during Wednesday’s news conference, Wichita City Council member and vice mayor Brandon Johnson called the shooting senseless and violent.

The victims ”will forever be changed and impacted by this mass shooting,” he said and urged Dawson to surrender to police.

“If you’re seeing this or hearing this, please turn yourself in,” he said. “Do the right thing for the community.”