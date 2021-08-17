Kansas family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old dental patient in Wichita

Nancy Valenzuela hugs her 3-year-old son Abiel Zapata Valenzuela, who died after receiving anesthesia for a dental procedure. Courtesy photo

The Kansas parents of a 3-year-old child who died after receiving anesthesia for a dental procedure have filed a lawsuit alleging the dentist and his staff failed to provide proper care.

The suit filed Wednesday links the July 6 death of Abiel Zapata Valenzuela to care he received following administration of two medical anesthetics, propofol and ketamine, for a tooth extraction procedure.

The suit names as defendants dentist Scott White, his nurse-anesthetist Jeremy Salsbury, Tiny Teeth Dentistry and Special Anesthesia Services.

Shortly after receiving one dose of ketamine and two of propofol, Abiel began to show “irregular heart rhythm and inadequate patient ventilation,” the lawsuit says, quoting medical records from the procedure.

“It was below the standard of care for the defendants to allow Abiel to become inadequately ventilated.,” the lawsuit says. “Abiel’s ‘inadequate patient ventilation’ led to inadequate oxygenation, eventual bradycardia (a decreased heart rate), then no pulse, and finally PEA (pulseless electrical activity of the heart) as documented in the anesthesia record.’”

A breathing tube was placed down Abiel’s throat and paramedics from the county Emergency Management Services were called to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the toddler.

Their efforts failed and Abiel was pronounced dead about an hour later at a local hospital, Prochaska said.

“In medical parlance, this is called a ‘never event,’” said Brad Prochaska, the lawyer representing Abiel’s parents, Angel Zapata and his wife, Nancy Valenzuela of Scott City. “You should never have this happen. You should never have a child die getting a dental procedure. And that’s not my talking, that’s the expert physician who I’ve retained to review this.”

Brian Niceswanger, an attorney representing Salsbury and SAS, said he had not yet been able to review the lawsuit, but he was surprised that it was filed before the completion of an investigation by the Sedgwick County Coroner’s Office.

He said he’s had expert anesthesiologists review the case and they believe appropriate treatment was given, so the death is at this point unexplained.

Salsbury and SAS have been providing anesthetist services in the Midwest for more that 20 years and what happened on July 6 was “totally unexpected,” he said.

“It’s a sad situation for everybody involved,” he said. “Mr. Salisbury is a decorated veteran and saw a lot in combat, but to have something like this happen is very emotional.”

The parents are seeking damages in excess of $75,000. But that figure is just a placeholder amount to qualify the lawsuit for trial and the actual damages sought will be well in excess of that number, likely in the millions of dollars.

Much of the suit lays legal groundwork for challenging the constitutionality of a $250,000 cap on wrongful death damages contained in state law.

The Kansas Court of Appeals is in the process of considering the constitutionality of that law in a different case, also being litigated by Prochaska.

In 2019, he won a $6.5 million wrongful-death verdict — the largest in state history — against Wesley Medical Center for the surviving husband and son of Stucky Middle School drama teacher Lindsay Perez, who died there shortly after giving birth.

The trial judge in that case ruled that the $250,000 damage cap is unconstitutional, which is the legal issue now before the appeals court.

Prochaska argues that the cap discourages people from seeking redress in the courts because of the high cost of litigating complicated medical malpractice cases.

The state Supreme Court has already struck down a similar law that capped individuals’ pain and suffering damages at $325,000, but that case did not address wrongful death awards for survivors