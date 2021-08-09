KS used-appliance dealer fined for selling broken refrigerator, washer on Craigslist

A used appliance dealer in Wichita has been ordered to pay more than $32,000 in civil penalties, restitution and other fines for selling equipment that didn’t work to customers who saw her ads on Craigslist.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Stephen Ternes signed the default judgment on Aug. 6 ordering Lisette Redinger and her business, All Things Appliance, to pay $1,137.72 in restitution to people who bought the faulty appliances; $20,000 in civil penalties; $10,000 in enhanced civil penalties; and court costs and fees, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The office alleged Redinger advertised appliances online that “failed to operate as designed” and were “incapable of repair.”

In one case she sold a used refrigerator to a Riley County couple for $675 that “failed to cool and the door display did not read the correct temperature,” court records show. She replaced the compressor after the customer complained and even replaced the refrigerator with a different one after the repair didn’t fix the issue.

But the second refrigerator also had problems that couldn’t be fixed despite several tries, according to court records.

In the other case, Redinger sold a top-load washing machine to a 67-year-old Sedgwick County man for $376.05 that made “abnormal noises” when it ran. When the man discovered the problem, Redinger exchanged the washer for a second and eventually a third machine, but neither of them worked properly, either, according to court records.

In both cases, Redinger “failed to provide a refund” to the customers when they asked for their money back, the district attorney’s news release says.

Both customers filed complaints over the transactions, prompting the district attorney’s office to sue in April.

The court found Redinger’s actions amounted to deceptive or unconscionable business practices in violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, the release says. She is prohibited from conducting business in the state until all restitution resulting from this case is paid, according to the news release.

Redinger also owned Old Town Appliance, a similar business open from 2017 to 2019 that also was the subject of several consumer complaints about “appliances sold in non-working condition,” according to court records.

